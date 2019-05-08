Not every day is rainbows and butterflies for Christina Anstead, and Wednesday was one of those days.

The "Flip or Flop" star said she was feeling "tired and crabby" in a makeup-free selfie.

While promoting a cosmetics company on Instagram, the reality TV star said, "In all seriousness I've been feeling crabby and tired this week."

She added that her friend styled her on this trying day, posting a before-and-after image, one with makeup and the other without.

"Grateful for my bestie for putting me together for work and our morning b---- sessions that only besties would understand," Christina wrote.

Christina didn't mention what got her so "crabby," but it could be related to her pregnancy, which she recently said was "brutal."

In late March, just a few days after announcing that she and her husband Ant Anstead were expecting, Christina said her first trimester was no picnic.

"Now that I can talk about [it] ... The first trimester was brutal!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "Maybe it's my age (35- considered a geriatric pregnancy) lol."

The reality TV star acknowledged that her pregnancies with children Taylor, 8, and Brayden, 3, may have been this bad, and it's possible she simply forgot.

Regardless, this pregnancy "blindsided" her, she said, adding that she's experienced "nausea, exhaustion, too many food aversions."

She added, "I'm officially back to feeling somewhat normal. Going to try and enjoy the second trimester while it's here. Thank you to my amazing husband for being so supportive while his new bride was complaining and a little more cray than usual."