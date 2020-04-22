Another milestone!

David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Christina Anstead's baby boy with new husband Ant Anstead, Hudson, is growing and learning new tricks. On April 21, the "Flip or Flop" and "Christina on the Coast" star shared an Instagram video in which 7 1/2-month-old Hudzo (as his British "Wheeler Dealers" co-host dad calls him) shows off his new crawling skills.

"Crawling 👏🏼🥰," the "The Wellness Remodel" author captioned the clip, in which the little guy makes his way across a soft black, white and gray play mat -- and takes a break at one point -- before carrying on with his newly acquired talent.

Ant replied in the comments, "Look what we made..... melts.... ❤️."

One day earlier, Christina also shared an adorable snapshot of both of her boys -- Hudson and his older half-brother, Brayden El Moussa, 4. (Christina shares Brayden and daughter Taylor, 9, with ex-husband and "Flip or Flop" co-star Tarek El Moussa.)

"Brothers who both love soft jammies 🤍," she captioned the pic of the boys on the couch wearing baby blue PJs printed with images of skateboarding dogs.

On that snapshot, Ant's teenage daughter from his first marriage, Amelie, took to the comments to react. "Cutest little brothers ever 💙," she wrote. (Ant also has a son, Archie, from his first marriage.)

Christina's posts come a few weeks after she took to social media to mark Hudson turning 7 months old and celebrate him finally sleeping through the night. "Happy 7 months Hudson - thanks for sleeping 11 hours last night 🥰 - love you baby boy ♥️🌙✨," she captioned a super-cute pic of her smiling baby boy on his play mat.

Meanwhile, jokester Ant used social media to have a little fun after more than a month of isolation at their home in Orange County, California.

He shared a few brief clips on his Instagram Story on April 21 in which he can be seen wearing a tuxedo. "Today's a really important day," he says as he begins to build up to his big reveal.

@ant_anstead / Instagram

"It made sense to get dressed up just to take the celebration to another level," he says, looking super-serious, "because today," he adds, pausing for dramatic effect, "is bin day." Ant can be seen wheeling a garbage can down his and Christina's driveway, his bow tie front and center. "Glorious!" he deadpanned.