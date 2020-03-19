Conan O'Brien's talk show is about to get iNteresting.

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

The late night host announced on Twitter that his TBS show, "Conan," will continue to be live amid the coronavirus pandemic, but noted the camera work will be vastly different.

"I am going back on the air Monday, March 30th. All my staff will work from home, I will shoot at home using an iPhone, and my guests will Skype," he tweeted on Thursday. "This will not be pretty, but feel free to laugh at our attempt."

He went on to tell his 28 million Twitter followers to "stay safe."

Conan is hardly the only late night host who's been forced to get creative in order to continue broadcasting. Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert have all been doing their shows from home while isolating themselves and practicing social distancing. Likewise, Whoopi Goldberg, who battled double pneumonia last year, hosted "The View" while self-quarantined at home. On "Today" Savannah Guthrie hosted from her basement after coming down with a mild sore throat and runny nose.

"Live... from my basement... this is TODAY," she tweeted on March 18, showing her impromptu setup. "Big shoutout to my husband @feldmike who has turned into producer and technician!!"