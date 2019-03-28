Rapper DMX could be facing more time behind bars if the feds find out he drove away in someone else's car following a valet mixup.

The feds aren't necessarily accusing the oft-troubled rapper of stealing the car — although it was reported stolen — but if they determine he was in the driver's seat, he would be in serious trouble.

John Lamparski / Getty Images

X's team, for the record, says he wasn't driving.

Last week, DMX and his entourage left a restaurant in Los Angeles but the Ruff Ryder couldn't find the valet ticket for his Corvette. The valet recognized X and got him a Corvette… the problem was that no one apparently noticed that this wasn't his Corvette, but rather someone else's car.

After the real owner of the car heard what had happened, he reported the car stolen, and it was quickly found at a nearby nightclub.

According to TMZ, DMX's lawyers are pretty confident that a judge will want to know what exactly happened, and they believe prosecutors are going to press hard on X because there is confusion over who was driving.

DMX does not have a driver's license right now, so getting behind the wheel of a car — any car, for that matter — would be a probation violation, which would likely lead to jail time.

Raymond Hall / GC Images

Law enforcement has told TMZ that the feds are "looking into it" but it doesn't seem that it's a top priority. Meanwhile, DMX's posse said surveillance footage will show he was a passenger and not the driver.

DMX is still on probation from his tax evasion case. In January, he was released from prison after a year of incarceration.