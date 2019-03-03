Courteney Cox is still a Monica at heart!

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

This weekend, the "Friends" alum recreated a classic scene from the timeless sitcom. In a video posted to her Instagram page on Saturday, March 2, Cox shows three men, including boyfriend Johnny McDaid, moving a long table around her home.

"Just trying to move a piece of furniture down the hall, my movers here," she said. "Pivot! Pivot! Pivot! Don't scratch the walls. Pivot. Pivot!"

She captioned the video, "Just another Friday night #pivot."

In 1999, her hit TV show featured a similar scene in which David Schwimmer's character Ross keeps yelling pivot as Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel, and Matthew Perry, who played Chandler, attempt to carry a couch up a flight of stairs.

Despite the fact that it's been nearly 15 years since the show ended, "Friends" remains wildly popular and the cast members remain friends. The ladies from the show -- Lisa Kudrow, Cox and Aniston -- celebrated Aniston's 50th birthday together in February. And last week, Cox posted a throwback photo of her and Kudrow on Instagram, captioning it, "'IS THAT YOU?' What Lisa K said when I showed her this pic."

But this doesn't mean she's ready to actually reprise her role as Monica Gellar.

"I would do anything to be in a room with all of those people acting and having a great time," Cox said during a 2018 interview, in response to questions about a reboot of the show. "But I don't see it happening."