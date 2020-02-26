Could they be more excited!

A few days after the "Friends" reunion was officially announced, Courteney Cox is speaking out, and she's every bit as thrilled as the rest of us.

Billy Farrell/BFA.com

"So the exciting thing is that we're all going to get together for the first time, in a room, and actually talk about the show, and it's going to be on HBO Max, and I'm so excited. We're going to have the best time. It's going to be great," she told Kevin Nealon during a "Hiking with Kevin" YouTube episode. "But we really haven't all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had. It's gonna be fantastic."

Courteney, who famously played neat freak Monica Gellar, told Kevin that it's very rare for the original cast to all get together, although they did so in October at Jennifer Aniston's house (they also once all got together at Courteney's house.)

"The ideal for me—and we just actually recently did this, and it took forever. I don't know how many years it was, maybe 15 years—and we finally all got together and had dinner," she said. "And when we get together, which is never—it only happened...it just doesn't happen very often, like twice since we ended the show—it's just the most fun. We laugh so hard."

On Feb. 21, the stars of the hit '90s and early-aughts sitcom announced the reunion news on their social media pages, posting an old cast photo along with the caption, "It's happening."

Entertainment Weekly reported that all six original cast members -- Jennifer, Courteney, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer -- will reunite for an exclusive untitled unscripted special on WarnerMedia's new streaming platform HBO Max in May.

Jon Ragel / NBCU Photo Bank / NBC via Getty Images

Kevin Reilly, chief content officer of HBO Max and president of TBS, TNT and truTV, said in a statement, "Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together."