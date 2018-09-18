This ain't no illusion — Criss Angel and his wife are expecting a baby boy!

KCR/REX/Shutterstock

The "Mindfreak" star and Shaunyl Benson announced that they were expecting on Instagram during multiple gender reveal videos.

"So the cats out of the bag," Shaunyl wrote. "My love @crissangel and I are expecting baby number 2 due in January!"

Criss said that they plan to name their son Cristos Yanni.

Shaunyl added several other photos of from their gender reveal, which occurred on the beach.

"Thank you to everyone for your kind words. As most of you know our journey over the last 3 years has been tough but as a family, no matter what; we fill our hearts with strength, love and positivity to get through it," she said.

The couple already shares son 4-year-old son Johnny Crisstopher.

"We are so incredibly proud of our sweet Johnny Crisstopher. He has brought so much joy and love to our lives and his beautiful light always shines so bright," Shaunyl said. "We are over the moon that God has blessed us with another beautiful gift. So excited for this new beginning as a family of 4!"

Criss and Shaunyl's son was also a part of the gender reveal videos. In October 2015, the couple found out that Johnny Crisstopher had acute lymphoblastic leukemia. At the time, Criss and Shaunyl had just separated and Johnny had just been relocated to Australia. Johnny has since moved to America, and Criss and Shaunyl have reconciled.

Johnny is technically in remission, but is continuing cancer treatments.

Last month, Shaunyl shared an image of the tyke during treatment.

"Johnny's finish date is getting closer and we are so incredibly proud of how brave he is," she said. "I can't help but get emotional thinking about the last three years but our little superstar has been kicking butt 💪 bring on these last few months baby."