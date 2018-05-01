Danny DeVito has a strange link to eggs
Danny DeVito said he almost died for eating eggs - no yoke, er, no joke.
The actor starred on Broadways' "The Price" in 2017. In every show, his character ate a hard-boiled egg, and that's where the problem was.
"I never got sick of eating eggs — I mean, that was like, Arthur Miller wrote that! But in the very beginning in the previews, I was eating the whole egg, and the first couple nights, you know how it is eating a whole hard-boiled egg," Danny told Page Six. "So I started eating just one half of the egg, and it worked out better. I threw the other half of the egg in the bag — it saved my life and got an extra laugh."
Danny is now oddly linked to eggs, which are "for some reason always in my pocket," he said.
Page Six pointed out that in the Season 7 premiere of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," Danny's character, Frank Reynolds, famously offers "an egg in these tryin' times" while driving a limo.
Interestingly, in real life, Danny, a New Jersey native, actually has an unmet life goal that involves driving.
"When I was a kid, I always wanted a New York driver's license," he said. "In New Jersey we drive a lot, in New York you don't drive as much … When I was a kid I had relatives in Brooklyn, and I always wanted a New York license plate on my car. I never, ever got one. But there's still time!"