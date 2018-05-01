Danny DeVito said he almost died for eating eggs - no yoke, er, no joke.

The actor starred on Broadways' "The Price" in 2017. In every show, his character ate a hard-boiled egg, and that's where the problem was.

Rex USA

"I never got sick of eating eggs — I mean, that was like, Arthur Miller wrote that! But in the very beginning in the previews, I was eating the whole egg, and the first couple nights, you know how it is eating a whole hard-boiled egg," Danny told Page Six. "So I started eating just one half of the egg, and it worked out better. I threw the other half of the egg in the bag — it saved my life and got an extra laugh."

Danny is now oddly linked to eggs, which are "for some reason always in my pocket," he said.

Dave Allocca/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

Page Six pointed out that in the Season 7 premiere of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," Danny's character, Frank Reynolds, famously offers "an egg in these tryin' times" while driving a limo.

Interestingly, in real life, Danny, a New Jersey native, actually has an unmet life goal that involves driving.

"When I was a kid, I always wanted a New York driver's license," he said. "In New Jersey we drive a lot, in New York you don't drive as much … When I was a kid I had relatives in Brooklyn, and I always wanted a New York license plate on my car. I never, ever got one. But there's still time!"