It wasn't exactly Darren Criss' role of a lifetime, but more of a role of nearly half a decade. Unfortunately he only had an audience of one.

In a hilarious tale told to Jimmy Fallon, Darren said he faked a British accent for four years after he got caught up in a massive lie with one woman. He continued the lie to cover his tracks.

David Buchan/REX/Shutterstock

The whole thing started after Darren and his pals attended a Phantom Planet concert when he was 16 years old. He and his crew wanted to get access to the floor to get a better view of the concert. While trying to figure out their way to the floor of the concert, they were speaking in British accents for fun.

Suddenly, the woman who could give them access to the floor asked if they were from London.

"Yeah love, yeah, that's right, we are," he told her in the accent. They then told the woman that they were only in town for the night. She let them onto the floor "based on this idea that we were English and only there for the night," he said.

Abel Fermin / Variety / REX/Shutterstock

"The next day I'm at a record shop and I hear, 'Darren?' I turn around and see this woman, and I'm supposed to be gone," he said. "I could have done the right thing and be like, 'I totally played you.'"

He didn't. In fact, he reverted to his fake accent.

"It ends up that this girl lived near my house in San Francisco and I had to sustain this absurd lie for like four years like a total idiot," he said. "And I'd committed to it because I had already gone too far down the rabbit hole."

Lauren/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

There were times over those four years he ran into the woman while he was around his friends (who knew he wasn't British.) During those times he essentially told her that she must have him mistaken for someone else.

Years later, the "Glee" star said he saw her on the bus and finally fessed up.

How'd she react?

"She's like 'I'm not even mad, that's just the dumbest thing I've ever heard,'" he said.