Before reviving his professional wrestling career, David Arquette suffered a heart attack, according to his sister.

While chatting with Ellen DeGeneres, Patricia Arquette said she's not exactly happy that David stepped back into the ring.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

"Well, he was the world champion of wrestling many, many years ago, so this is a revival of his wrestling career," Patricia said before casually mentioning he had a heart attack. "So he started wrestling again, and it is scary. He's older now, he had a heart attack, and now he's wrestling. It really scares me. I actually don't watch the matches because it would terrify me too much."

David has previously said his 14-year-old daughter Coco doesn't particularly like him wrestling again either.

Lilly Lawrence / REX/Shutterstock

David, who won the WCW championship in 2000, took part in a "death match" last November against wrestler Nick Gage. The fight almost killed him after he was cut in the neck. That cut got infected.

"I'm lucky to be alive," he told People magazine. "If I had been cut in the jugular, I probably wouldn't be here right now."

The match that evening was violent and physical.

"Sometimes they use those florescent light tubes and I got cut and started seeing dripping blood and I panicked. I turned around too quickly and the end of a broken bulb got me in my neck. It was gruesome," David said. "Eighteen years ago, I won a WCW World Heavyweight Belt. But that win was a big disgrace to the belt and the wrestling community and ever since people have been criticizing me. I really wanted to prove myself and stand up for myself. I was sick of being bullied and for people thinking I'm just some punk from Hollywood."