Jenelle Evans' husband, David Eason, confronted her ex, Nathan Griffith, following a custody hearing Tuesday, and the verbal jabbing could result in a restraining order.

TMZ posted audio of Nathan speaking to a cameraman in which David can be heard talking smack to him.

"What are you hanging out with the paparazzi for?," David can be heard asking in a less-than-friendly manner.

After a short exchange, David and Jenelle drove off, but not before David flipped Nathan off with his middle finger. While Nathan, who shares 4-year-old son Kaiser with Jenelle, laughs, he indicated that he planned to file a restraining order against David.

Nothing has been filed yet.

Earlier in the day, TMZ cameras caught Jenelle in a testy conversation with her mother, Barbara, who has been caring for 2-year-old Ensley since Child Protective Services removed the tot from Jenelle and David's home. Around that time Ensley was removed, CPS also ordered Jenelle's 9-year-old son Jace to stay away from the family home. Further, Kaiser was removed from the home in early May and is currently living with Nathan.

Since then, a North Carolina judge ruled that Jenelle and David will not regain custody of the kids until they meet several criteria, including marriage counseling.

A source close to the couple didn't mince words after the duo lost custody, told TMZ last week, "It's all David's fault."

David has been under fire ever since he admitted to shooting and killing their family dog in late April after it lightly nipped at Ensley. Afterward, David was fairly unapologetic about the incident.

TMZ reported on Saturday that the couple has enrolled in marriage counseling, signed up for parenting classes and David has an upcoming psych evaluation for his "anger issues," all things a North Carolina judge said they needed to do before getting back Jace, Kaiser, and Ensley, 2.

Despite the fact that local authorities have reportedly deemed David incredibly "dangerous," not to mention the fact he's been cast as a public nuisance, Jenelle is still sticking by her man.

"I love being a mother and David and I will get through this. We are staying strong and united," she told The Hollywood Gossip on in late May. "I love my kids so much and I will do anything necessary to get them back and that is all I want everyone to understand. I ask everyone to have an open heart before they judge how the media is portraying me."