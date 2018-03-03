Pop star Demi Lovato moved herself as well as fans to tears on Feb. 2, when two of her pals got engaged onstage during her show at the Los Angeles Forum.

The "Heart Attack" singer asked American Idol alum Rayvon Owen up to the stage, where his partner, also Lovato's friend, Shane Britney Crone, then surprised him by coming up via a trapdoor. Crone took Owen by the hand, opened up about his love for him, got down on bended knee and proposed. Lovato watched all of it go down from the sidelines. Owen accepted the marriage proposal, the two hugged and kissed, and the audience went wild!

With a hearty "yay!" the former Disney star came running out to embrace them both.

With teary eyes, Lovato explained, "What some of you don't know is that these are two of my really close friends and I've gotten to watch Shane go through so much and come out on the other side...such a strong person who's now found the love of his life."

She then added, "I'm so happy guys. I'm so [expletive] happy."

The freshly engaged couple then was treated to a performance of "Yes," as a montage of their loving relationship played on a monitor overhead.

It was quite a night at the Forum as DJ Khaled also brought Fergie out to rock the mic just two weeks after her National Anthem snafu at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game. He also surprised the audience by inviting to the stage special guests including Chris Brown, Diddy, Tinashe, and Jaden Smith.

NBA legend Kobe Bryant was enjoying the vibes in the crowd, as well as Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale from Glee.