Earlier this year, Denise Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers, were sued by their former landlords who accused the couple of allegedly trashing a home they'd rented. Now, the actress is turning the tables, claiming the two men leaked private information about her.

On Tuesday, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star sued Anthony Ellrod and Christopher Masterson, saying they caused her and her husband of 18 months emotional distress by allegedly releasing private information about them, although it's unclear what information she's referring to.

In the court documents, obtained by The Blast, Denise says she and her man were great tenants while renting the home for six months, and she alleged the landlords are the ones who breached the contract, not her.

She further accused the men of having "publicized and/or caused to be publicized private information" concerning her. She says a normal person "would consider the publicity highly offensive."

The alleged information leak caused Denise to suffer "great mental and physical pain and discomfort, annoyance, distress, anguish, worry, anxiety, pain and suffering. She also says she's "lost wages" as result of the alleged leak.

When Denise and Aaron ended their rental agreement, the landlords demanded $113,000 in damages, but the couple has fought that.

"Denise rented this place out for a short period of time for a family member," a source told Page Six. "It was in a state of disrepair to begin with, but now the present owners, who are two lawyers, are having trouble selling it — and it is also across the street from a residential treatment program."

In court documents, Denise says the landlords made the contract with "an intent to defraud [her and her husband]."

She continued, "Further, said conduct was despicable in that it was so vile, base, contemptible; miserable, retched, and loathsome that it would be looked down upon and despised by ordinary decent people."