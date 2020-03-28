Rumors are swirling that Jessica Chastain and her husband have secretly welcomed a second child, and for good reason.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Earlier in the week, the "Zero Dark Thirty" actress was seen holding an infant in a carrier on her chest during a family stroll in Los Angeles, Page Six reported. While Jessica carried one child at her chest, her husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, was pushing their daughter Giulietta in a stroller.

"They were really enjoying themselves," an onlooker told Page Six. "The baby seemed to be sleeping soundly the entire time."

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

Jessica and Gian, an Italian fashion executive, tied the knot in 2017.

Jessica previously said "never" planned on getting married, but she changed her mind after several years of dating Gian.

"He knew that marriage wasn't something I was interested in. And then as we got to know each other, the idea of marriage shifted for me," she told WSJ. Magazine. "There are some things worth celebrating — and he's worth celebrating."

She added, "I actually love being married. I never thought I would, but this is a spectacular human being, and I am celebrating that I get to share my life with him."

Several months after their lavish wedding, E! News reported that the couple secretly welcomed their daughter in April 2018 via a surrogate, but they managed to keep the birth under wraps for several months.