The cheating scandal surrounding Khloe's Kardashian and Tristan Thompson was predictable, or at least it appeared that way for one medium last year.

Last June, Khloe appeared on "Hollywood Medium" with Tyler Henry. While on the show, Tyler seemed to hint that trouble was brewing with her "current love life situation." At the time, Khloe was dating Tristan, but wasn't pregnant. On April 12, she and Tristan welcomed a daughter.

During the new mom's reading, which was broadcast on Tyler's E! show, the 22-year-old medium picked up on messages about her ex-husband Lamar Odom, but he also kept referring to Khloe's "next boyfriend."

"You keep saying 'my next boyfriend,'" Khloe said. "Do you not see anything about my current boyfriend?"

Tyler said, "I really am feeling like love life is not the area right now that's reaching its peak. Career is really that area. One of the challenges that's coming through is the referral of ultimately being distant but in a physical sense. What comes through is literally -- I'm seeing a clock...and it's symbolic for basically saying that a schedule or two people's schedules would not be ideal for a cohesive relationship.

"If we have two individuals who are both very driven and doing their own things, the feeling is that we wanna ensure that we have enough time for a relationship. That can be a challenge -- if two people are motivated and are not necessarily always together physically with where they're going."

Tyler continued, "I would say for the current situation, so long as we can make sure distance does not end up being an issue, we're fine. I see a lot of travel for this individual, like, to an excessive extent that I'm kind of almost like, oh, I don't know if that would even be reasonable for that much, so just remember that I'm saying that because there will be some opportunities."

It seems that Tyler may have foreseen trouble brewing for Khloe and Tristan, who was recently caught cheating on Khloe.