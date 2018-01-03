Sean "Diddy" Combs was once secretly engaged, but the engagement lasted half as long as a typical work day.

While appearing on Ellen DeGeneres, the rapper and his fellow judges on "The Four" played the game "Never Have I Ever," in which Ellen reads off a statement and you have to admit whether you have or have not done what she is talking about.

In her statement, Ellen said, "Never have I ever gotten engaged and kept it a secret..."

Diddy initially held up a paddle that indicated he had never done that, but then he changed his tune.

"Nah, I ain't gonna lie, it was for like four hours," he said as his co-judges laughted. "Four hours, I honestly did."

Ellen, confused by the answer, asked, "You kept it a secret for four hours, or you were engaged for four hours?"

"I was engaged for four hours," Diddy replied. "And I kept it a secret forever until now. Dammit!"

(By the way, it takes more than four hours to fly nonstop from Los Angeles to New York; when Disneyland's Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: Breakout! ride first opened, wait times peaked at five hours.)

Ellen didn't press him on who his short-lived love was, but inquiring minds want to know!