Duane Chapman, known more commonly as "Dog The Bounty Hunter," is in the clear following an angry confrontation with a teen and his father at the Denver airport late last month.

REX/Shutterstock

After the local police department sent its case to the Denver District and City Attorney's Office, both declined to press any charges, TMZ reported on Friday.

"We're grateful to the Denver PD and City Attorney for investigating the matter and recognizing that Duane was innocent," Dog's attorney told TMZ. "His focus continues to be on Beth's health and recovery."

The incident in question took place on Nov. 30. According to reports, a 17-year-old saw Dog and his cancer-stricken wife, Beth Chapman, at the airport. He then allegedly ran up to them to declare that he had a bounty on his head and essentially dared Dog to do something about it. The teen also allegedly insulted Beth.

Darryl Oumi / Getty Images

The teen's father, though, claims Dog shoved and punched the kid after the kid simply asked for a photo. Dog claimed nothing could be further from the truth, and video of the incident, which was obtained by The Blast, shows both the teen and the teen's father hurling insults at the reality TV star as he and Beth enter an elevator.

"Let's go outside, brah," Dog is seen telling the duo while Beth sits in a wheelchair.

Dog filed a report for harassment against the teen and his father a few days after the incident.