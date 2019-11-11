Dolly Parton has gotten plenty of ink in the headlines over the years, but she's also been inking her body… or as she puts it, "decorating" her body.

The country legend has never flaunted her body art, but she opened up about her tattoos to "Good Morning America."

Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock

"I got them to cover scars or things," she said. "If I have to get a scar for any reason, I never can kind of get rid of that purple look. So I thought, 'Well, I'm going to kind of decorate these with some flowers or little butterflies or whatever.'"

For years, there's been speculation that the singer's arms are covered in tattoos, a rumor that's persisted because she pretty much always wears long sleeves. Dolly, 73, has denied those claims.

"People said the other day that the reason you wear sleeves is that you have snake tattoos all over you, and I said, 'No, I don't,'" she told Today back in 2014.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

The rumor about Dolly's tattoos first came to light in 2011 when Roseanne Barr spoke to late night host Craig Ferguson.

"Do you know who's totally tattooed? I shouldn't even tell this. Dolly Parton is totally tattooed," the former "Roseanne" star said. "She showed me. She's got all these awesome tattoos all over her body—no black or blue lines, all like, pastel gorgeous bows all over everything."

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

In addition to her tattoos, Dolly also touched on her struggles with mental health in the past. She has previously said she was suicidal in her 30s.

"I don't think people can live in this world without going through times like that," she told Robin Roberts on "Good Morning America." "People always look at me, they always say, 'Oh, you just always seem to be so happy.' I said, 'That's the Botox.'"

"No, but seriously, I'm a very sensitive person. I feel everything to the core," she added. "I could totally relate to how people do get on drugs or alcohol, how people do commit suicide, because when you're a tender, loving, caring, sensitive person, you feel like you can only stand so much heartache and sorrow."