Donnie Wahlberg opened his mouth and his wallet at a Maryland Waffle House this week.

After getting a $62.75 bill at the beloved breakfast chain in Edgewater, Maryland, the New Kids on the Block singer left the staff a $500 tip.

The singer has long been a lover of the Waffle House and has used social media to praise the food. Before his gigantic tip, he tweeted an image of him outside the restaurant.

"No sleep 'til @WaffleHouse baby!," he captioned the image.

He later shared an image of him inside with a few of the employees, who, unbeknownst to them at the time, were about to get a serious payday.

Twitter

"Great crew at @WaffleHouse in Edgewater MD!," he captioned the photo following his early morning meal. "Thanks for the awesome service! Night made! #WaffleHouse!"

After Donnie left, a copy of his signed receipt found its way to Twitter which shows his generous tip. He signed the bill with a heart and a smily face, as well.

People magazine spoke with an employee at that particular Waffle House about the tip.

"There were two servers and a cook, and he left a $500 tip for the three of them to split," said Jessica Reed, who was not on shift during the run in with the star occurred. "They took a picture together and he was apparently really awesome."

She added, "When I came in at 6 o'clock in the morning, the overnight shift was bragging about it."