Drake is accusing a Vancouver casino of racially profiling him, and his fans are fiercely standing by him.

On Saturday morning, the "God's Plan" rapper blasted Parq Vancouver Casino on his Instagram Story, calling it the "worst run business I have ever witnessed."

James Gourley/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

He then laid in even more, writing that employees were "profiling me and not allowing me to gamble when I had everything they originally asked me for."

Immediately after, TMZ noted that his fan's bombarded the casino's social media page in support of Drake.

"If y'all treat Drake like that, can't imagine how I'll be treated disgusting," one person wrote.

People called the casino "trash" and "racist" and "weak."

"Not the type of exposure you wanted," one Drake supporter said. Another added, the casino "messed with drake bad move for business."

Many of his supporters encouraged followers to gamble at competing casinos.

REX/Shutterstock

Drake has not commented further on what went down at Parq.

Drake is currently in Canada on the downhill stretch of his Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour.