Drake was seen partying with a gaggle of A-listers into the early hours of Saturday at Story Nightclub in Miami.

REX/Shutterstock

According to a Page Six witness, the 31-year-old hip hop star got to the club around 1 a.m. where he joined Migos rappers Offset, Quavo and Takeoff in the club's VIP section adjacent to the DJ booth. Also, part of the group was Pacers forward Lance Stephenson, Spurs' Rud Gay and Steelers running back Le'veon Bell - and Busta Rhymes!

The Page Six spy reported that Drake was grooving along to Midos' hit "Walk it Talk It," as well as "hyping up the crowd and drinking throughout at the night."

Things got even crazier at around 3:45 a.m. when Sean "Diddy" Combs showed up to join Mios and Drake, who are gearing up for their summer tour together.

"Diddy immediately embraced Drake with a big hug and bought 10 bottles of his Ciroc vodka for Drake, Migos and their crew," Page Six's spy added.

Diddy and Drake were hugging it out and laughing it up for the remainder of the night - Drake shut the club down, making his exit at about 5 a.m.

Just the night before, the "Nice for What" singer was seen dining at the happening Miami spot KOMODO.