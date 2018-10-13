Drake has generally stayed mum when it comes to talking about his son in the media, but he finally opened up about fatherhood in a new interview with NBA star Lebron James and Maverick Carter on HBO's sports series "The Shop."

Prince Williams / WireImage

The 31-year-old rapper got candid about being a single father and what it's been like to navigate co-parenting with his child's mother, Sophie Brussax, who came forward with text messages that she claimed proved his paternity back in 2017.

"I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who, you know, we've had our moments," he said on the show, which aired on Oct. 12. "I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But, I don't have any desire for him to like not love his mother or I don't want like ... I don't ever want the world to be angry at his mother."

While Drake didn't initially think that there was truth to Sophie's claims about the child being his, he says that they've come to a good place since sorting things out.

"We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible and now, like, I'm just really excited to be a great father," he continued.

The "In My Feelings" rapper explained that he had a rough time growing up with parents who weren't together.

"I was really hard on my parents for giving me sort of a childhood that I had to wrap my mind around as I grew," he said. "I multiple times sort of suggested that they could have done a better job of whatever it was, co-parenting, sticking together, you know, not being so divided."

With his experiences from childhood behind him, Drake wants to make co-parenting easier for the sake of his son, Adonis, and has a better understanding of why it was difficult for his parents.

"Because I want [my son] to love his mother and I have to project that energy," he added. "But, I didn't come from that. I came from my mother being like, 'Nah, your dad is this.'" But one thing my dad would never speak ill of my mother, ever ever ever, and my mother is the nicest, kindest, sweetest woman, but she's a woman scorned and a woman who, you know, is exhausted."

For now, it seems like Adonis, who Drake says has, "crazy blue eyes, baby blue eyes," is living a pretty normal, happy childhood.

"You know he's already in the pool like shooting the basketball," he gushed. "He's gonna get to a certain age, I'm gonna bring him right to [Lebron's] house and I'ma be like, 'Yo, summer camp at Bronny's house!"