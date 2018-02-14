Drake let a woman clean out his wallet for cleaning up after him.

In May 2017, the Miami Herald published a story about a woman named Odelie Paret, a housekeeper at the city's Fontainebleau hotel. The report spoke of her and others who commute for hours on city buses to get to work.

Euan Cherry/WENN.com

Drake was moved by the piece, so he decided to surprise Odelie with a luxurious spa day, a fancy dinner and a $10,000 shopping spree.

While speaking to the Miami Herald on Feb. 13, Odelie said she received a mysterious phone call from a woman arranging for her to have a massage at the Fontainebleau's spa, as well as dinner at the hotel's steakhouse.

Odelie, during all of this, had no idea who arranged for the spa day and dinner or even why. After her dinner, she and a friend were whisked away in a car and taken to Brickell City Centre. Suddenly, while standing in front of Saks Fifth Avenue, someone touched her shoulder from behind. That someone was Drake.

"I always just saw him on the TV. So I said, 'Drake!'" she recalled. "It made me happy. … I thank him so much."

REX/Shutterstock

Drake was also joined by NFL stud and Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, who was also inspired by the plight of Odelie and others like her.

Antonio took a Snapchat video of he and Drake at the mall.

"We took the ladies for a nice little shopping spree, me and [Antonio], giving back," Drake says in the video.

In recalling her day with Drake, Odelie told the Herald that he gave her a limitless budget for 45 minutes at Saks. She reportedly ended up walking out with shoes, a Valentino purse, four perfumes and a $6,000 gold-and-diamond necklace.

Drake is rapidly winning over the city of Miami. He recently spent $50,000 on shopper's groceries at a local supermarket. He also donated $50,000 for a women's shelter and offered a $25,000 check to Miami Senior High. He also gave a University of Miami student a $50,000 scholarship.