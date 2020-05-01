Drew Barrymore is being sued for copyright infringement by a company who claims she stole its designs and pawned them off as her own for her decor brand.

Charles Sykes / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Walmart, who sells Drew's decor line, Flower Home By Drew Barrymore collection, has also been dragged into the pillow fight.

TMZ reported that fabric design studio Rule of Three Studio alleged that the actress copied their intricate Turkish Plume patterns and bragged about coming up with the design. Rule of Three says it came up with the pattern in 2015, but Drew and Walmart started selling it last year.

"One of the things I'm most proud of is that every single one is completely our own and original—we created each print that we developed for the line," Drew has reportedly said about the pillows, a statement that irks Rule of Three.

On Drew's brand's website, she writes, "I've always had a passion for creating spaces, mixing amazing prints and patterns with finds I've hauled back from all around the globe to make a house truly feel like home."

The studio wants a stop in all sales and profits from the design, plus additional damages.

Rule of Three's pillows retail for between $315 and $565.

Tim Hunter / Newspix via Getty Images

The lawsuit comes during a difficult time for the "50 First Dates" star. While chatting with "Today" recently, she spoke about home schooling her daughters, Olive, 7, Frankie, 5, amid the coronavirus pandemic, and having more respect for teachers.

"The minute I thought, 'Oh, I'm three weeks in, I've got this,' I cried every day, all day long... It was like every church and state. It was the messiest plate I've ever held in my life to be the teacher, the parent, the disciplinarian, the caretaker," she said. "And I thought, 'Oh my God, and teachers have children [of their own]. Do they survive it because they get to go away and work with other kids? Have they had their children in their classroom? How did this all work?'"