Dustin Diamond thinks the new "Saved by the Bell" reboot is missing one vital component: him.

Photos recently emerged of "Bell" members Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley filming scenes for the much-celebrated reboot. It's unknown when — or even if — cast members Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen will appear in the reboot. Dustin, however, who famously played Screech, is ready to go. He just needs to get that phone call.

"I'm one of the rare people who was in every episode," he told TMZ. "How do you have 'Saved By The Bell' without Screech? It seems like there's a missed opportunity there."

Dustin hasn't exactly been in the good graces of his former castmastes. In 2009, he released a book titled "Behind the Bell" that painted a dark picture of the show, alleging drug use and backstabbing. Most of the cast, including Mark, spoke out against the book, calling it fiction. In 2014, a Lifetime movie called "The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story" was released, largely based off the book. Dustin, who has had his fair share of run-ins with the law, eventually said he didn't write the book and apologized for it.

Now that several years have passed, Dustin is hoping that's all water under the bridge, and he's hoping to revive Screech.

"I think that everyone should probably be thinking the same thing as far as I'm concerned. Everyone should be thinking we should all be part of this," he said. "You can't have 'Saved By The Bell' without Zack. You can't have 'Saved By The Bell' without Screech. You can't have 'Saved By The Bell' without Kelly, Slater. You have to have all the cast members. If it's a reboot of the entire series, you should bring back all the staples."

He added, "Bring Screech back buddies. I'm ready."

The beloved cast has had some unofficial reunions over the years, with several of the original members participating in a sketch with Jimmy Fallon in 2015. Last year Mark-Paul, Mario, Tiffani and Elizabeth, as well as their significant others, got together for dinner. Dustin was not apart of that dinner.

While on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" in January 2019, Mark was asked when he and Dustin last spoke. Mark laughed, shook his head and said, "1994."

As Andy laughed, the actor offered, "It's the truth! I mean, I'm not making anything up."