Ellen DeGeneres is none too happy with Kris Jenner, claiming the reality TV star got her sick! In fact, she's actually decided to declare "war" on the Kar-Jenner matriarch.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

On Friday, a clearly-under-the-weather Ellen described what happened behind the scenes last week when Kris visited the talk show.

"I don't wanna say who got me sick, but her name starts with a K and ends with a ris Jenner," Elle said. "So Kris was on the show the other day, and I walked in to say hi to her, and the makeup lady that was working on her was wearing a mask. And I said, 'Are you sick?' And she was like, 'No, I'm not sick.' And I said, 'Well, why is she wearing a mask?' And everybody's quiet in the room 'cause no one's gonna cross Kris."

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Ellen then noted that the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star had a cough drop in her mouth when she came out for her televised appearance.

"I said, 'You are sick!' She said, 'No!' I said, 'Why do you have a cough drop in your mouth?' And then she breathed on me the entire interview," Ellen said while pointing out that Kris didn't even go to the hospital to see Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's new baby for fear of getting the newborn sick.

"Now I'm sick," Ellen sternly said, "and this means war, Jenner."