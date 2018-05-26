Actress Ellen Pompeo's Italian vacation hit a snag on Friday when somebody grabbed her purse as she was dining in Florence.

Pompeo, 48, promptly took to her Instagram to post a photo of two Italian police officers, captioning, "My purse was stolen from right under my nose!!"

The "Grey's Anatomy" star then joked as to how they were able to get it, "I blame the rose!!" she quipped.

Fortunately, the star's bag was relinquished and found, which, according to Pompeo was a good thing for the thief, as she was ready to do some serious butt-kicking.

"But Grazia to who ever stole it for dropping it on the street exactly in tact," she writes. "I was tracking my phone and chasing you down... had I caught you... it would not have ended well for you... I am nice but lets not forget my heritage... NAPOLITANO.... hai furtuno y io hai destine 👊🏼🇮🇹😘"

Pompeo added: "Also I hope you were smiling because e Sarai catturato perche sei in macchina 📷📷🎞" explaining how the thief had been captured by security cameras and they would have been caught anyway. "Please forgive my horrible Italian," she continued.

Pompeo then thanked the police as well as the staff of the restaurant where she was dining at the time of the incident, in her post: "Grazia a polizia Di Firenzia squadro volanti y resterante Frescobaldi"

Pompeo, who is traveling in between seasons of her long-running ABC show, which returns for its 15th season this fall, doesn't appear to be too shaken up by the theft. She is on a roll lately, recently negotiating a $20 million salary, and grabbing the titled of highest paid woman on TV.

"I was really tired and I knew [Shonda Rhimes] was stepping away, so it was a moment for me to say, 'If I'm going to stay, I'm away from my kids a lot, it's really got to be worth my while. I have to break some glass ceiling to have it worth it for me to stay,' " Pompeo told PEOPLE.

"I had [Shonda's] support and I had the courage to do it and I was also completely willing to walk away," she added to the magazine. "I was ready for it to not go my way, that's the most important thing. It might not go your way, you've got to be okay with that."

As Pompeo seems to be taking it all in stride, her Grey's costar Giacomo Gianniotti, who plays Dr. Andrew DeLuca on the show, offered his support and asked her to reach out anytime she needs translation help or runs into any more problems in Italy.

"C'mon Ellen! You didn't hit up your boy for an Italian translation?" he joked in her Instagram comments "Haha I'll be there in July and I'll be on the prowl for your boy, he don't stand a chance. Glad you are safe!"