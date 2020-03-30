Eminem can't stop raving about his girl.

In a rare interview with Mike Tyson, Eminem gushed about his 24-year-old daughter, Hailie Mathers.

"No babies, she has a boyfriend, but she's doing good," he said on the retired boxer's "Hotboxin'" podcast. "She's made me proud for sure. She's graduated from college."

Hailie Jade, who was the subject of several of Eminem's songs, graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in psychology. Hailie, who the rapper shares with ex Kim Scott, is currently dating Evan McClintock. He legally adopted two other girls, as well.

"I have a niece that I have helped raise, too, that's pretty much like a daughter to me, and she is 26," Eminem said, "and I have a younger one that's 17 now."

He continued, "So when I think about my accomplishments, that's probably the thing I'm the most proud of is being able to raise kids."

The women, he says, stay incredibly grounded and humble, despite his fame and their privileged upbringing.

"It's important to keep your kids grounded when they're in a situation like I have, it's very important," he explained. "People also think too that money just buys happiness, [but] that absolutely is not the truth. You've got to be right inside, otherwise none of this s-t means nothing."