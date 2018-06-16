Eva Longoria is mourning the loss of her 15-year-old dog, Jinxy.

Longoria, 43, took to her Instagram to let her friends and fans know that her Maltese has passed.

"So the day I've been dreading happened last night. Jinxy passed away in my arms at the vet," she wrote on her Instagram on June 15, along with a series of images holding her loved one in her arms. "He had a stroke that he just couldn't come back from. He was 15 years old (96 in dog years) and he filled those years with lots of love and laughter."

Back when Longoria was working on the megahit ABC series "Desperate Housewives," the little dog came into her life. Longoria, who is expecting her first child, currently appears on the comedy "Dog Days," added, "He was my baby before this baby in my belly came along. I'm so sad but know that he's out of his suffering. Anyone who knew me, knew Jinxy. He will be missed by many. I love you Jinxy 💔"

With sad goodbyes, comes happy new beginnings, as Longoria told E! News last month how she's very much excited to be welcoming a baby boy with husband José "Pepe" Antonio Bastón, saying of the soon-to-be-here little guy: "I can't wait to meet him. I just can't wait to see what his personality is like, what he looks like, how much hair he's going to have," she said. "There's so much to look forward to, and it's becoming more real every day."