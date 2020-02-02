Time is on Eva Mendes' side.

On Saturday, an Instagram troll attempted to jab at the mother of two after she debuted a new haircut. The social media user's comment: "She's getting old."

Rex USA

The actress, who turns 46 next month, saw the comment and responded, agreeing that's she's indeed aging… and loving it.

"Yes your [sic] right," Eva replied, in a comment capture by Comments by Celebs. "Thank God I'm getting old. That means I'm still here. I'm gonna be 46 soon and grateful everyday [sic] that I'm aging. Was your comment suppose to make me feel bad? It didn't."

She added, "It makes me feel grateful. So thank you for the reminder that I'm still here. ❤️❤️❤️."

Eva is no stranger to clapping back when social media users try to insult her. Last month, a fan criticized the multi-colored patterned dress she wore in an Instagram video. Eva helped design the dress.

"Dont like these designs you need a better Designer you to [sic] pretty for these ugly patterns," the commenter wrote.

"I'm so sorry you don't like this one," Eva commented back. "It happens to be my favorite piece of my new collection. But I'm sure there's other stuff you may like. If not @katehudson and @gabunion design some great things. So there may be something for you there. Sending love for 2020 ❤️."