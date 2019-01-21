No hair, don't care!

John Travolta started rocking a newly shaved head at the beginning of the year, recently making his first public debut as a bald man at the Living Legends of Aviation Awards on Jan. 19.

Naturally (pun intended), fans were quick to react to his major no-hair transformation on social media.

The majority of peeps were all about his au-naturel look, praising the 64-year-old for being himself. "Can't beat the bald look, wear (or don't lol) with pride," one Instagram user wrote.

Clint Brewer / CPR / BACKGRID

Others pointed out how much better they think he looks without wearing any fake hair, which some speculated he had been doing before to cover up his increasing baldness. "OMG! You look great without the toupee, John," a fan commented.

The "Gotti" actor even got a few compliments on the actual shape of his noggin, which became totally visible now that he's sporting no hair at all.

"Wow u got so lucky with an awesomely shaped head," one fan wrote. "Lucky u! U never know what to expect when it's totally shaved. It looks great! Good for u pal!"

While tons of people said John looked "handsome" and "younger" with his new look, not everyone on the Internet was 100% sold on the drastic change.

"Can't decide how freaked out I am about John Travolta's bald smooth head," one Twitter user commented.

Regardless, John addressed all of the love with a video on Instagram, shot while dirt biking with his adorable son Benjamin, 8, back on Jan. 6.

In the clip, John thanked his supporters for helping him get to the milestone of having 1 million followers on Instagram and then, added a quick note about his look.

"Thanks for liking the new hair 'do," he says after lifting up his baseball cap to reveal a no-hair head.

But, we're still wondering what exactly inspired the "Grease" star to take the plunge into baldness.

Sadly, he's left us with a pretty vague answer. "Many things," he told TMZ when asked about the sudden change. "Many people."

John, married to actress Kelly Preston, will star in two big action movies this year: "Trading Paint" and "The Poison Rose."