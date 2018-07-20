When it comes to "Teen Mom," Farrah Abraham is irreplaceable… according to, well, Farrah Abraham.

The now-former "Teen Mom OG" star spoke to Page Six following confirmation that Bristol Palin is joining the show, essentially replacing Farrah, who was fired last year.

"MTV has already tried to replace myself with another teen mom. It was unsuccessful and now with another teen mom, they can keep trying to replace but there is not a replacement for me [sic]," she told Page Six via email on Friday.

When Farrah was fired last year, reports (and costars) said Farrah was let go for being too difficult to work with, but Farrah says she was canned because of her adult entertainment background.

Earlier this year, Farrah sued Viacom, MTV's parent company, for "sex shaming" her, among other things. She also blasted "Teen Mom" executive producer Morgan J. Freeman by name, claiming he "harassed, humiliated, discriminated against, disrespected, ridiculed, degraded and sex shamed" her for doing porn.

The controversial mother to Sophia, 9, says she wishes "Bristol and her children safety as Morgan Freeman is a evil person." She also said she's "impressed" that Morgan and Bristol "can work together" despite their differing political beliefs. With no love lost for "Teen Mom," she described the show as a "damaging cycle."

Bristol confirmed on Friday that she's joining the show, writing on Instagram, "I am excited to join MTV's 'Teen Mom OG.' I look forward to sharing my experiences and hope that I can help others on their journey."