Faye Dunaway forgot her lines, blasted backstage staff and complained about an audience member's hat while starring in the stage play "Tea at Five" in Boston.

Needless to say, her performance didn't go well, and a cacophony of media reports didn't mince words in saying she flat out 'bombed.'

The Oscar-winning actress has been fired from the production for allegedly slapping crew members and throwing objects at them, TMZ reports, but said her opening performances were supposedly an absolute disaster.

Faye, reports indicate, continuously forgot her lines while in front of the live audience, and had no shame in asking the crew to help her out. "Where am I? Line?," she allegedly said during the show, despite the fact she was being fed her lines via an earpiece.

She then complained about an audience member's hat, which was sitting on his knee, claiming it was distracting and preventing her from flawlessly performing.

The actress even apparently stopped mid-show to complain about the lighting, and she blasted the backstage staff from the get-go, reports said.

Faye was eventually fired, although the reason was tied to the alleged slapping, not the performances.

"Tea at Five" had dreams of playing Broadway, but that isn't happening as of now. It will, however, head to London's West End next year.

Faye's replacement hasn't been named.