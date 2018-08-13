Don't be fooled. Just because Justin Bieber waited less than a month to propose to Hailey Baldwin after rekindling their romance earlier this summer doesn't mean he's rushing her down the aisle too.

According to a new report from TMZ -- which was the first outlet to confirm the pop star and the model's engagement news in July -- the pair aren't planning to marry until "sometime next year," sources with direct knowledge of the Biebs' wedding plans reveal.

Justin, 24, and Hailey, 21, are not unsure about marrying one another, TMZ adds. They just "feel they've made the commitment, and that's the most important thing," the site writes. In other words, they're now behaving like most engaged couples and taking some time to enjoy their betrothal and plan their wedding.

TMZ insists that those who still believe the couple's quick engagement -- which happened in the Bahamas on July 7 just a few weeks after they publicly reunited following a few stretches of casual dating in between Justin's on-off romance with Selena Gomez as well as dalliances with other women -- was a case of "jumping the gun" would be wrong. "Justin's been in love with her for a long time, so this didn't just come from out of the blue," a source told TMZ.

Apparently, Justin and Hailey dated "a number of times" in recent years that the public doesn't know about, TMZ explains.

Shortly after the couple's July engagement, People magazine reported that they'd already discussed what they wanted in a wedding. "As of now, they want a small ceremony with their families," an insider close to Justin told People. "They are not planning a huge, celebrity wedding. They are getting married for love and don't want a flashy wedding."

Hailey's aunt, actress Kim Basinger (who was once married to Hailey's uncle, Alec Baldwin), shared her happiness upon hearing the engagement news and let it slip that Hailey had already chosen some of her bridesmaids. "Oh, it'll be fun," the Oscar winner told Us Weekly at a July event when asked about her niece's wedding. "[Hailey's sister] Alaia [Baldwin] and [cousin] Ireland [my daughter], they're in the wedding. So believe me, I just -- it's cool! I think it's sweet. It's a very sweet thing. Happiness... We're living in some really dire times right now."

Justin and Hailey could choose a wedding date that has special numerical significance, if his thoughts on their engagement date are any indication. "Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it's true GOOGLE IT! Isn't that nuts? By the way I didn't plan that," he wrote in a July 9 Instagram love letter to Hailey confirming their engagement.