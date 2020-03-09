Former Fugees rapper Pras was arrested on Monday for failing to provide proof that he made good on a court-ordered child support payment, Page Six reports.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

On Jan. 31, Pras' ex-girlfriend Angela Severiano said the rapper owed $125,000 in child support for their 9-year-old son, Landon. At the time, Pras didn't deny the accusation in court, admitting he's only paid $2,000. A judge then ordered him to make a $20,000 payment by March 2 and show proof that he did so.

On Monday, Pras provided a tracking number, claiming a friend shipped off the payment, Page Six said, but the judge wasn't buying the tracking number as proof, so she had him handcuffed and arrested.

"If I didn't do it, I wouldn't say it happened," Pras told the judge about money.

Manhattan Family Court Judge Carol Goldstein said, "That's not what I consider proof. You do not even know what day it was sent."

She then told Pras' attorney, "I understand that your client believes that somebody posted the money. The tracking number doesn't work. He is asking for additional time."

A hearing is set for next week.

Globe Photos/Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Late last year, Pras was in danger of going to jail after skipping a court hearing pertaining to his child support tardiness.

At the time, the rapper's rep said Pras had "family issues."

"He wanted to be there but he couldn't be there … He will be at the next court appearance," the rep said. "My client is not doing any leisure trips. He had family issues. He is trying to get his life together."

Shutterstock

Pras has had a fairly lackluster track record of showing up to court appearances over the years. Page Six noted that he no-showed at his own hearing last November in which he hoped to have his $4,800 monthly child support payments lowered. He reportedly phoned into a court hearing in 2019, too. Back in 2014, he was MIA at a custody hearing, choosing instead to hang out in South America for the World Cup. In fact, he tried to call into that hearing from from a Bogota, Colombia, coffee shop. A judge blocked him, the report said.