We've all heard of arguments about putting the toilet seat down, but this is a little ridiculous.

During an interview with W magazine, Gigi Hadid revealed that nothing freaks her out quite like toilets. Yes, toilets.

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

"I'm cool with spiders and heights and clowns," she said after being asked if she had any "irrational fears."

While elaborating, she said "I don't like getting out of the shower and for the toilet seat to be open. I'm like, I have water on me, and the toilet has water in it, and I just won't shower with the toilet open."

While this sounds strange, to say the least, Gigi thinks that her fear will catch on.

"I guarantee now you're going to look at the toilet and it's going to make you feel weird if it's open while you shower," she said.

WWD/REX/Shutterstock

As much as she hates a wet toilet seat, she also cringes at the sight of her own billboards.

"When I know I'm on a billboard, I can't even go near the block," she said. "I get hot sweats. I ask my friends to send pictures for me because I can't go anywhere near it."

Toilets. Billboards. Got it.