Gisele Bundchen didn't initially say "yes" when Tom Brady got down on bended knee to ask her to marry him. She had a different message — she told him to "get up."

In chatting with Vogue, the model detailed her engagement night, which occurred in Los Angeles on 2009.

"When he proposed to me, he made up this whole story how my apartment was flooding and I ran over there to try to fix the situation," she said. "When I got there, the whole apartment had candles and rose petals everywhere and then he went down on his knees to propose."

Gisele didn't like what she was seeing.

"I'm like, 'Get up!' 'cause he just had surgery and had three staph infections," she said. "I'm like, 'What are you doing?' He's like, 'I gotta go on my knees.' I'm like, 'No, no, no, get up, please!' And here we are."

The two have been married for nearly a decade, and they call Boston home. However, Gisele said she'd rather "live barefoot in a hut in the middle of the forest somewhere" than in Massachusetts.

"Why do I live here? It's called love," she said. "I love my husband. My kids were born here, in our old apartment on Beacon Street. They're little Bostonians, and they love the weather. But I'm not going to lie. Cold is not my flavor. I'm Brazilian."

The supermodel is also not a fan of Instagram.

"It's not my generation — I have to be honest about that. I'm older, wiser," she said. "If I had to promote myself in the way girls modeling now have to do, forget it. I wouldn't do it."