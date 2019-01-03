After a nearly month-long winter hiatus, the hilarious ABC sitcom "The Goldbergs" is coming back to television screens on Jan. 9 -- and the episode is going to be epic.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

It's titled "The Wedding Singer" and, thanks to a new tweet from series creator Adam F. Goldberg, fans now know it's not just because the wedding of characters Barry and Lainey is coming up. The show's creator just announced that the beloved 1980s-set comedy is crossing over with the 1980s-set movie "The Wedding Singer."

So what's the made-in-pop-culture-heaven connection, aside from being set in the same era? "The Wedding Singer" stars comedy legend Adam Sandler -- who happens to also be a producer on "The Goldbergs."

Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

"Hey @goldnerds! January 9th at 8:00 is the big wedding episode of @thegoldbergsabc! Thanks to our producer Adam Sandler, my 80s family actually meets the 80s most infamous WEDDING SINGER! This is my favorite episode EVER," Goldberg tweeted, adding that right after the sitcom airs, the show's new spinoff, "Schooled," will premiere (AJ Michalka stars on that new comedy, which follows "The Goldbergs" character Lainey as she starts a new job teaching at her old high school). "At 8:30 we premiere @SchooledABC and I am so proud of it!!"

Goldberg also shared an amazing trailer for the hijinx-filled episode that includes footage from "The Weddings Singer" seamlessly edited in with "The Goldbergs" footage. As TooFab explains, "[It] shows Barry (Troy Gentile) apparently flying on the same plane as Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore in the famous scene from the 1998 film where Sandler serenades her in first class. The Goldbergs, of course, are in coach." Billy Idol makes an appearance too.

ABC sums up the episode like this:

Kelsey McNeal / ABC

"Barry and Lainey's wedding date is right around the corner, and Beverly is in her element as she tries to make everything perfect for her schmoopie's big day. Geoff is concerned about Adam's shortcomings as a wedding videographer. Meanwhile, Barry begins to have second thoughts."