Police in Brooklyn are reviewing surveillance and searching for at least one person who opened fire on music video set that several rappers were at, including 50 Cent and Tekashi69.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

According to TMZ, someone in a white Porsche with New Jersey license plates fired at least 11 shots during filming around 10:30 PM on Aug. 14. No one was hit with the bullets.

Shell casing indicate that the shooter used a 9 mm semi-automatic weapon, TMZ said. Rappers Casanova and Uncle Murda were also on the music video set at the time of the shooting.

Tekashi69 has had issues with other rappers in the past, but his team doesn't believe that he was a target. Police, though, haven't ruled out the possibly that someone on set was the target.

In 2000, 50 Cent was famously shot nine times.