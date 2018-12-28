Gwyneth Paltrow is feeling those new year and newlywed vibes.

On Friday, the actress shared an idyllic beachside snap of herself in a skimpy white bikini as the sun was setting. She didn't give any indication as to where she was, but the location was definitely serene.

"Out of office," she captioned the beautiful Instagram snap.

While her figure was akin to a silhouette in the image, Gwyneth's fit frame was still very apparent in the two-piece.

The snap came a few days after Gwyn, 46, shared intimate images to Instagram from her September wedding to Brad Falchuk.

On Dec. 22, the Goop founder posted two images from that magical day — one of the couple after the vows, and the other of the beautiful wedding reception.

"As I start to reflect back on 2018, I am so grateful for all of the incredibly talented people who made our wedding so special," she wrote.

After saying "I do," Gwyn spoke to Glamour Magazine about the big day.

"I feel so lucky, and I am so grateful," she said. "It's different to be in your mid-40s; do it again and bring all your experience, your pain, your happiness, suffering—everything... it's actually very heartening. I feel very optimistic,"

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Still, despite their union, Gwyneth and Brad don't live under the same roof.

In a chat with WSJ. Magazine, the "Iron Man" star said the couple isn't cohabiting because of the children they have from previous marriages (they each have two children).

"I've never been a stepmother before. I don't know how to do it," she told the mag, adding that she and Brad feel it's respectful to not force the blended family together just yet.

"We are still doing it in our own way. With teenage kids, you've got to tread lightly," she said. "It's pretty intense, the teenage thing."