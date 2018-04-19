Gwyneth Paltrow has her fiancé wrapped around her finger… literally.

On April 18, Gwyneth attended the pre-Broadway opening of "Head Over Heels" in San Francisco. Gwyn looked predictably phenomenal in a striped metallic jumpsuit, but it was a certain accessory on a certain finger that had heads turning.

While posing for photographers on the red carpet, the actress wore a ring on her ring finger that sported the letters "BF." Gwyneth's fiancé's name is Brad Falchuk.

The couple confirmed their engagement in January in a joint statement, but little else is known, including when they'll actually tie the knot. Last weekend, the couple celebrated their love with an engagement party, but many wondered if it was actually going to be a surprise wedding.

It wasn't, but it was certainly star-studded. Attendees included Jennifer Aniston, Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden, Demi Moore, Kate Hudson, Lake Bell, James Corden, Julia Roberts, her husband Danny Moder, Liv Tyler, Reese Witherspoon, Steven Spielberg, Chelsea Handler and Kate Hudson.

There are some reports that the couple will get married later this year in The Hamptons.

Regardless, the wedding certainly seems near. Last week, before the engagement party, Gwyneth headed to Mexico to celebrate her bachelorette party.

Although Gwyneth has been married once before, she's treating this wedding like it's her first because she and her ex, Chris Martin, eloped.

"I'm excited about everything! I've never had a wedding before… So even though I'm 45, I sort of feel like a 21 year old," she told People magazine earlier this year. "It's kind of fun to talk about with my girlfriends. They send me pictures of dresses -- they're as excited about it as I am."