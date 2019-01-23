"Harry Potter" star Matthew Lewis lost his wallet in London, and he's begging for someone to return an irreplaceable letter that was in it.

Dan Wooller/REX/Shutterstock

The actor tweeted that whoever has the wallet can keep everything in it, but he just wanted the letter back.

"Yo, if you stole my wallet in East London yesterday or even if you just found it: it's yours, keep it, have the money, the cards, the lot," he tweeted on Tuesday. "But the note from my wife engraved on a piece of metal, if you can post that to the address on the driving licence I'd call it evens. Please?"

Mathew married Angela Jones in May 2018, two years after they met at a "Harry Potter" fan event in Orlando.

Many of Matthew's Twitter followers responded to him with hopeful messages, with one even making a "Harry Potter" reference.

"'Things we lose have a way of coming back to us in the end, if not always in the way we expect'- Luna Lovegood I hope you get it back soon! ❤️," one person commented.