Harry Styles was reportedly robbed at knifepoint on Valentine's Day, according to new report.

The former One Direction singer was apparently confronted by a man in Hampstead in London, The Mirror reported. The man pulled out a knife and demanded cash.

"He actually played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm and getting the situation over with," a source said of Harry. "Understandably though it left him very shaken up afterwards."

Police confirmed the incident took place to Mirror Online.

"Officers were contacted on Saturday, 15 February regarding the incident which happened at 23.50hrs on Friday, 14 February," a police spokesman said. "It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife. The victim was not injured however, cash was taken from him. No arrests and enquiries are ongoing."

The incident occurred just a few hours after Harry's ex Caroline Flack was found dead in her home.

"Given how Caroline took her own life the next day, the pressures of a new album and a performance at the Brit Awards this evening, it's fair to say this is the last thing poor old Harry needed," the source said.

On Tuesday, Harry attended the 40th Brit Awards, wearing a small black ribbon on his lapel to honor his ex.