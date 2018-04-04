Keeping it in the family? Kris Jenner reportedly has two of the world's hottest rappers under her management umbrella — Kanye West and Travis Scott.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/REX/Shutterstock

According to a new report by the New York Post, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch is behind the careers of Kanye, her son-in-law, and Travis, Kylie Jenner's boyfriend and father of Stormi. Both Kanye and Travis have recently parted ways with their management teams.

Kylie, however, denied the news in a tweet. "This isn't true," she tweeted on April 4.

A source told Page Six that Kanye and his longtime manager Izvor "Izzy" Zivkovic "have been off and on for years, but Kris is in [Kanye's] ears. Kanye's been making changes and [he and Zivkovic] have grown apart — but Kris definitely gives her opinion and Kanye's all ears. She's about brand building and is gangster at it."

Kris' business savvy isn't really news. As evidenced on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," the "momager" is very hands on with her family's business dealings.

Spaulding/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

As for Travis, the source said, "[Kris] also told Travis Scott to fire Mark Gillespie. [Kanye and Travis] are 100 percent part of that Kardashian-Jenner brand."

Travis left his management team in early March, whereas Kanye and Izzy parted ways in late March. Both rappers have reportedly been working on new material in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.