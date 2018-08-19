Heather Locklear is back on social media for the first time since her most recent arrest and hospitalization.

REX/Shutterstock

The "Melrose Place" actress had been MIA on Instagram until posting a photo of her beloved Maltese dog, Mister, wearing a pair of sunglasses on Aug. 18.

"Sun shining day," she captioned the post, her first since April.

She also reposted a photo of Rob Dyrdek's wife, Briana, to her Instagram Story.

It's unclear where the actress was when she posted the images.

In June, a few months after her first arrest of 2018, Heather was taken to the hospital in Los Angeles for a psychiatric evaluation when a family member reported that actress was having suicidal thoughts. TMZ reported that police and medical personnel showed up to the star's home on June 17 following a family member's 911 call indicating Heather was threatening to kill herself.

A week after the hospitalization, the 80s star was arrested and booked on two counts of misdemeanor battery upon an officer and emergency personnel. During that June 24 incident, Heather allegedly hit a deputy who was trying to separate her and her family members. She allegedly kicked an EMT while she was being put on a gurney, TMZ reported.

VCSO / SplashNews.com

Days later, TMZ reported that Heather was preparing to move from the hospital's mental ward to begin a long-term stay at a facility where psychiatrists and staff doctors can better treat her serious substance abuse and mental health problems.