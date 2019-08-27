Heidi Klum has collared another man in her life.

On Monday, to mark International Dog Day, the supermodel revealed she adopted a male mutt named Anton.

"We welcome a new Member to our Familie .... please meet ANTON," she captioned two photos of the dog alongside emojis of a heat and dog.

While she didn't share with her 6.6 million followers the breed of the dog, many assumed he is an Irish Wolfhound.

In her hashtags, Heidi, 46, indicated Anton is five and a half months old.

Jim Spellman / FilmMagic

The adoption comes just a few weeks after Heidi and Tom Kaulitz had a blowout wedding ceremony in Italy — the couple actually secretly married, in the legal sense, in February 2019 in Los Angeles.

"We did it," she captioned a wedding photo, taking in Italy on Aug. 5. "Mr.&Mrs. Kaulitz."

After the ceremony, Heidi continued to share videos and images from their scenic honeymoon.

"Beam us back to this beautiful place Capri," she captioned an envious series of photos.

In other images, she simply showed off her new bling.

August was a doggone good month for Heidi Klum.