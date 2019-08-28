Hilary Duff is back!

The "Younger" star showed off her fit body on her Instagram Story this week, saying she's lost all the weight she gained while pregnant with her now 10-month-old daughter, Banks Violet Bair.

"I have been working really hard to get back to my pre baby body before Banksy turned a year!" the mom-of-two captioned a mirror selfie, donning orange-and-white leggings and a matching sports bra. "It was my goal…And I did it!"

The veteran actress thanked her nutrition coach and trainer for helping her get all her physical strength back.

"You guys have kept me focused and made it fun!" Hilary added. "It would be impossible without these guys and my home chef @matthewkoma. Thanks boys …"

imageSPACE/REX/Shutterstock

Hilary, 31, also shares 7-year-old son, Luca, with her hockey player ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Not only is Hilary celebrating her weight loss this week, but she's also ecstatic about a huge announcement she made over the weekend: a new "Lizzie McGuire" series is in the works, and she's going to star in it.

"SURPRISE!!! I've been trying to contain this excitement for a loooong time while this has been in the works!," she captioned an Instagram video with throwback clips from her Disney show, which ran from 2001 to 2004. "I am beyond excited to be home again, back with my girl ♥️...and into her 30's."

In the new series Lizzie, played by Hilary, explores New York City while working for a well-known fashion designer.

"It feels very surreal, to be honest. I've been living with this information for a few months now, so it's been very hard to even contain my excitement," Hilary told ET after the formal announcement on Aug. 23. "She's such a big part of me and my life, and now she's 30, and I feel like I'm going to have to learn some of her quirky faces again. But I'm excited!"