"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Peter Thomas is on the verge of getting out of jail, a place he's been since March 1 for allegedly writing bad checks.

Peter, who was previously married to "RHOA" star Cynthia Bailey, was arrested in Miami for an outstanding Louisiana warrant, where he was wanted for allegedly writing a $4,000 check that bounced.

TMZ reported on Wednesday that Peter has resolved the matter after his attorney coughed up the $4,000. Because the debt has now been paid, the St. John the Baptist Parish District Attorney's Office won't pursue prosecution.

His freedom is now only a matter of time, perhaps even hours.

"This appears to have been a very big misunderstanding on several people's part and It was not a malicious intent on Mr. Thomas' end," Peter's attorney, Keith A. Doley, said.

This isn't the first time Peter, 58, has had financial issues. In 2016, an Atlanta-based investor filed a lawsuit against him, saying he was swindled out of money from the reality star. The investor, Tony Taylor, claimed he was convinced by Peter to invest $150,000 into a Charlotte, North Carolina, nightclub that never came to fruition.

Peter and Cynthia split in 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2017, however, they've maintained a friendship since then.