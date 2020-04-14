Kara Keough, the daughter of original "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Jeana Keough, is grieving the tragic loss of her newborn child.

Kara shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram on Tuesday.

"On April 6th, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10am," she wrote. "Weighing in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection)."

She continued, "During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord. He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts."

Kara, 32, and her husband, Kyle Bosworth, donated McCoy's organs and tissue.

"Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior's gifts of life. Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing... and may he live again through them," she wrote. "May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty - lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude. May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place.... that he made an impact... that he was an answered prayer... that he was a hero. May angels lead him in."

Kara and Kyle share 4-year-old daughter Decker.

Kara often appeared on the Bravo reality show alongside her mother Jeana, who was a main personality on the show for the first five seasons. Since then, she's returned as a featured guest.