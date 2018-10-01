"Real Housewives of Dallas" star D'Andra Simmons made a startling revelation in which she detailed horrific abuse she suffered at the hands of an ex 10 years ago.

The reality TV star's comments came following the death of her friend, Donna Alexander.

"Successful women, that it looks like they have everything going for them from the outside, but then there's a secret they're hiding," she told local outlet Fox 4.

Donna died on Sept. 21 after being allegedly assaulted by her her estranged husband.

D'Andra knows that it can happen to anyone, because it happened to her a decade ago.

"He broke my fingers, he fractured my skull, I had internal bleeding. At the end of the time, I remember saying to him, I said, 'I can't do this anymore,'" she said. "I tried to call out, and all the phones, he destroyed all the phones. They were either broken or he threw them away. I couldn't use the phone; I couldn't get out the door. I said, 'There's a rifle in the back room.' I said, 'Just go, it's loaded. Just put it to my head and shoot me because I can't do this anymore.'"

She eventually found safety at a women's shelter, where she also received counseling.

"The message that you want to send other women who feel like they're kind of stuck in a situation, like you were in," she said. "Get out. The counseling and get the encouragement to be able to leave because I promise you, I was there. I wish I had talked to somebody a long time before I did. If I had, I would have been out a lot earlier. Luckily I didn't lose my life, but Donna did, and don't let her death be for nothing."